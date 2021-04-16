Detail of the ‘Ecce homo’ that could be attributed to Caravaggio. ANSORENA / ANSORENA / EFE

I look at the photos of that Ecce homo that it had been both hidden and visible in Madrid for centuries and I cannot avoid a pang of recognition. I imagine the intrigue, the contained exaltation of those London gallery owners specialized in old masters who saw the photo in the auction catalog, and who immediately flew to Madrid to see the painting with their own eyes: a battered canvas without much luster , with that smudge of dirt and like the shadow of a church of so many religious paintings that nobody pays much attention to. The attributions of authorship are always very complicated, and Caravaggio seems to have spent several centuries losing himself in the darkness or emerging from it, or suffering a large part of the possible misfortunes that affect objects as fragile as paintings on canvas: earthquakes that collapse a Sicilian chapel where he was one of his last masterpieces, allied bombings in Berlin, even robberies organized by mafia bosses. For more than a century, one of his greatest works, The kiss of Judas, it was gathering dust and neglect in the dining room of a Jesuit nursing home in Dublin. The Salome which is now in the Royal Palace of Madrid could have burned in the fire of the old fortress in 1734. To this pale Salome penitential I was looking at it one day for less than a minute, taking part in a group visit to the palace, because there was no other way to get to it. Some time later I told Francisco Calvo Serraller about that adventure, who was so generous with his old-fashioned knowledgeable wisdom, and he took me to that room one day and we were looking at the Salome and talking about her for over an hour, in a mixture of contemplation and talk that I will never forget.

I remembered Calvo Serraller and that day when I saw the photo of the Ecce homo. If Caravaggio painted it, he must have done it around the same time as the Salome, in Naples, where he spent two seasons in the last years of his life, a fugitive from Rome, sentenced to beheading for having killed another swordsman in a duel. In Naples, in 1607, Caravaggio was condemned to death in absentia and a painter at the peak of his talent and success. He was safe because in the Spanish viceroyalty the machinery of papal justice that had sentenced him in Rome was not enough. In Naples his painting deepened and more radical, rooted in his deep evangelical religiosity and his obsessive fascination with physical violence. Leaving by the churches of the city a trail of masterpieces he then fled to Malta. He was looking for a knighthood of the order of Saint John that would protect him in some measure against his pursuers. In Malta he painted that terrible beheading of the Baptist where the jet of blood of the executed forms the letters of the painter’s signature. Again he had a duel, and ended up in jail, and escaped from it and the island by hanging with a rope through the window of his cell. The ever-increasing speed with which he completed the paintings seems an extension of the rush of his constant travels and escapes. From Malta he escaped to Sicily and there he painted, especially in Palermo and Messina, pictures of a growing blackness, of a stripped religiosity, of an increasingly inner violence.

The atmosphere of Ecce homo is between the Salome from Madrid, the one now in the National Gallery in London and the latest well-documented Naples paintings, The martyrdom of Saint Ursula, that we were lucky enough to see a few years ago at the Thyssen, and The denial of Saint Peter of the Metropolitan of New York. In all of them a summary technique prevails that conscientiously excludes all refinement and an expressive laconism very close to that of the evangelical stories. The red canvas that stands out so much in the blackness, the crown of thorns, the cane as a burlesque scepter, the four evangelists testify with diverse variations: “And spitting on it they took the cane and wounded his head”, says Mateo. Juan is even more stripped and precise: “And the soldiers wove a crown with thorns and put it on his head and dressed him in a scarlet garment.” A disturbing detail that John tells is not in the other gospels: that it was Pontius Pilate who struck Jesus: “I craved that Pilate then took Jesus and scourged him.” The exact moment that Caravaggio portrays is contained in two verses of John: “Then Pilate went out again and said to them: Behold, I am bringing him outside so that you may understand that I find no crime in him. So Jesus went out wearing the crown of thorns and the scarlet clothing. And Pilate said to them: Behold the man ”.

The Castilian prose of Casiodoro de Reina corresponds very well with the aesthetics of Caravaggio. Like in the Saint Ursula or in the Salome, the human figures are very close together, without space for separation, without respite, executioners and victims united in the terrible intimacy of a violence that is exercised very closely, the executors and the sacrificed, the innocent and the guilty, and the latter irreparably stained by the shame of their actions. The executioner who has just cut off the head of Juan Bautista is plunged in a guilt as abysmal as that Saint Peter with the rough face and peasant hands who has just denied his master for the third time and is listening to the crowing of the rooster. The executioner that in this Ecce homo de Madrid puts the red cloak of parodic royal purple on the martyred shoulders of an innocent man, he does it with strange delicacy, as if wanting to protect him, shelter him. Pontius Pilate leans on the balcony of his palace presenting before the clamor of the vengeful crowd this victim whom he himself has beaten, and whom he now delivers without conviction, exempting himself from all responsibility, with an expression between sorrowful and cynical that does not save him from shame. There is darkness that almost no artist except Caravaggio has looked at. He knew well what it was to have murdered, and what it was to flee from the executioner. In Naples, a few months before he died, he was ambushed by hitmen as he emerged from a brothel and slashed across his face.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.