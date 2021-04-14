S.o Something always attracts the greatest attention, beyond the world of the art market and art: Last week, a painting was to be auctioned at the Ansorena auction house in Madrid. was designated. At 111 by 86 centimeters, the rather small painting in oil on canvas had a starting bid of 1500 euros. The auction did not take place, however, because curators of the Prado Museum in Madrid thought it possible that it could be an autograph work by Michelangelo Merisi, known as Caravaggio. The Spanish Ministry of Culture then imposed an export ban and the painting was removed from the auction.

Rose-Maria Gropp Editor in the features section, responsible for the “art market”.

Very thorough research will now be carried out, both technical and art-scientific. It will be important to clarify the origin, which obviously has large gaps. There is nothing in the catalog about the provenance, and there is no information about the consignor. The dirty painting shows, it is said, paint losses and overpainting. Such conditions are not uncommon among old masters, but of course make the – certainly – unambiguous attributions more difficult. Especially since this time it is a matter of giving plausibility to the assumption that it is the own hand of the most famous Italian baroque painter. In the “Ecce homo” scene from John’s Gospel, Pontius Pilate presents the thorn-crowned, scourged Christ to the crowd. In any case, the work could be assigned to Caravaggio’s late style, created around 1606. If he is, it would also be open whether another painter was involved in the picture. Or whether an attribution to the important Spaniard Jusepe de Ribera himself is likely, who took up elements of Caravaggio’s light-dark-light direction.