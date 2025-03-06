«Historical, pharaonic, unrepeatable…» These are some of the many qualifiers that have been dedicated to the press conference to present the exhibition ‘Caravaggio 2025’, open to the public at the Barberini Palace in Rome, from Friday to next July 6, carried out on the occasion of the 2025 jubilee private, Italian and international. Among them stands out the ‘Ecce Homo’, discovered in Madrid in 2021.

The expectation that has aroused the exhibition confirms that Michelangelo Merisi, known as Caravaggio (1571-1610), “is a legend, a myth, which has become a ‘rockstar’ in the world of art,” as Nicola Spinosa, professor of art history, says. By gathering some of the most famous works, the exhibition offers a new reflection in depth on the artistic and cultural revolution carried out by the Baroque teacher, exploring the innovation he introduces into the artistic, religious and social landscape of his time. The exhibition is a trip in Caravaggio’s revolutionary art, which has transformed painting forever.

«With its harsh reality, its dramatic light and its incomparable emotional depth, Caravaggio knew how to portray, through painting, the human soul in its deepest facets, from innocence to violence, from hope to despair. His paintings get today, for those who admire them, placate this acceleration of the time we live, ”he explains Thomas Clement Salomondirector of the National Gallery of Old Art of the Barberini Palace and one of the three commissioners of the exhibition.

Revolutionary art

The sample route is articulated in four sections, covering its so -called artistic life that includes about 15 years, since its arrival in Rome, around 1595, then passing through Naples, Sicily and Malta, until their return to Rome and death in Porto Ercole in 1610. The commissioner of the exhibition, Francesca Cappelletti, explains that among the mysteries that surround Caravaggio they are their beginnings as an art Not knowing previous works upon arrival in Rome.









In the first part of the sample there are some paintings of its first Roman years. At this time his famous self -portrait belongs as Bacchus – the god of wine in Roman mythology -; They also highlight their beautiful ‘San Francisco in ecstasy, the first example of the artist’s religious work in Rome, and the’ conversion of St. Paul ‘. The second section of the exhibition is dedicated to its production of portraits with works in which the artist made intense and dramatic use of the shadows to enhance the contrast to the illuminated areas.

‘Ecce Homo’, Caravaggio’s picture discovered in Madrid



Reuters





In this exhibition two versions of the portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini are exposed for the first time, which would later be the Urban Pope VIII. The artist did not limit himself to portraying prelates or illustrious characters, but also used, for his paintings of religious theme, people belonging to the humblest social classes. This is the case of the beautiful model that lends its image for ‘Marta and María Magdalena’, ‘Judith who decapitates Holofernes’ and ‘Santa Catalina de Alexandria’ (this picture has been provided by the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum, in Madrid).

In the third section of the sample, entitled ‘The sacred drama between Rome and Naples’, there are some of the most emblematic works of Michelangelo Merisi, many characterized by their marked tragic style. To this era belong ‘The capture of Christ’, ‘San Juan Bautista’ and the ‘Ecce Homo’. This picture, discovered in Madrid, was painted in Naples (1606-1609), and in the exhibition it has been placed next to one of Caravaggio’s masterpieces, ‘La Flagelación’.

The last part of the exhibition, under the title ‘Final of the Journey’, collects the last paintings of Caravaggio in Naples, including the ‘martyrdom of Santa Úrsula’, before his last tragic trip. In 1610 he returned to Rome and his last days are wrapped in the mystery. He died on the road to Porto Ercole, with only 39 years. «Caravaggio will never go out of style. His work is current, especially today, because in his paintings there is the idea of ​​the struggle between good and evil, shadow and light; This drama in Caravaggio’s paintings is typical of our time, ”he tells us, speaking of ‘Ecce Homo’, Ana Cristina TerzaghiCommissioner of the exhibition, the first professor of art history to see in Madrid this picture, and member of the group of experts involved in authentication.

‘Lost Caravaggio’

As an introduction to ‘Caravaggio 2025’, on Wednesday he appeared in Rome ‘El Caravaggio Lost’, a documentary directed by Álvaro Longoriathat reconstructs how the ‘Ecce Homo’ was discovered in the Madrid house of the Pérez de Castro family. It is a fascinating story, which also tells the mysterious world of ‘sleeping’ works, pictures of enormous value that remain hidden or erroneously classified, as was the case of ‘Ecce Homo’.

The result is an excellent documentary, with a balance of the narration between the historical-artistic aspect and the almost detective aspect of the authentication of the work. The owner Mercedes counts in the documentary how the picture that put by chance at auction for 1,500 euros ended up making millionaires to her three children: «This picture would not have gone out to the public, if I did not change my house when I went to a smaller one, where I had no walls to put that picture. I never had the intention of taking it to a auction house, or selling it ».

Reuters





But in the trajín of house change, a niece suggested to take him to a gallery to auction it. It ended in the Ansorena gallery, as a ‘coronation of thorns’, attributed to the Ribera circle, and with an initial auction price of 1,500 euros. This is how the then owner recalls: «The painting came out in a catalog and put on the Internet. If it had not been put on the Internet, that picture is sold for 1500 euros and all so happy; But of course they found out in Italy and that was when the mess was already mounted ».

The first in Italy to discover it, after receiving the catalog from the Ansorena gallery, was Antonello Di Pinto, writer, student of works of art and painter. When he was declared inexportable, he was bought by a British collector resident in Spain for 36 million euros. It was intermediary Jorge Coll, of the Colnaghi gallery, which in the documentary states that the estimate of the table for sale outside Spain would have exceeded 300 million euros. Hence, the question that Antonello Di Pinto, author of the book ‘Caravaggio. The portal to get to God ‘, is done is: “Why didn’t the Prado museum buy it? It is something totally inexplicable ».