A parade from Plaza Paco Pim to Plaza del Arco marked the beginning of a new edition of the Caravaca de la Cruz Medieval Market. Fantastic characters and musical groups participated in the procession. Upon arrival at the Plaza del Arco, the different participating groups introduced themselves and the Proclamation was delivered.

The city returns to its medieval roots. The Medieval Market has returned to its usual location, after the parenthesis of the pandemic, and has some 300 craft and gastronomy stalls and an extensive program of entertainment activities for all audiences.

One of the main novelties of this edition will be the Museum of Witches and the Museum of Torture, which will be installed in the Cloister of the Jesuits and in the old church of the Company of Jesus, respectively. In addition, there will also be numerous shows, musical ensembles and traveling theater groups that are coming to the city for the first time, such as ‘The Melodies of the Silk Route’, ‘Sueños de Al-Andalus’, ‘Las Puertas de Oriente’, ‘Souls of the night’, ‘Jesters and their burlesque pantomimes’ or ‘Jugglers’ night’, among others.

Other points of interest in the market are the exhibitions of birds of prey, the two children’s fairs, the archery camp or artisan workshops on traditional trades of the time such as stone carving, wicker, esparto grass, leather and blown glass.

The opening hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., except for taverns and gastronomic points that will have continuous hours.