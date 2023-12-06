The Middle Ages take over the streets and squares of the old town of Caravaca de la Cruz. The city recreates its history taking advantage of the five holidays of the December long weekend. Thousands of visitors gathered this Wednesday for the first of the five days that have been scheduled for the 19th edition of this market, which brings together more than 200 national and international artisans and around twenty itinerant groups in charge of animating the route that runs through the historic center of the city.

A parade from Paco Pim Square to the entrance porch to the premises where the craft stalls have been installed served as a prologue to the Proclamation, which was delivered from the main balcony of the Town Hall in the Plaza del Arco. Fictional characters, such as dragons and fairies, along with a tireless Don Quixote and his inseparable Sancho Panza, were escorted during the tour by musical groups that also accompanied tightrope walkers, jugglers and other extras, among which was the bearded woman; There were also no shortage of birds of prey. Upon arrival at the Plaza del Arco, in addition to the Inaugural Proclamation, a show took place in which a tightrope walker displayed her skills over the heads of a crowd that completely filled the plaza.

Among the offerings, we can highlight the craft demonstration workshops, the medieval children's fair, the archery camp and the Witches and Torture museums.

The Medieval Market of Caravaca is an event for all audiences that surpasses itself every year and manages to attract thousands of visitors. ‘The magical beings’, ‘The capture of the dragon with Galeoc’, ‘Bufones y trompicones’, ‘Tenebris Noctum’, ‘Las Chirimías’, ‘The magical fairies’ or ‘Los Comepiedras’ are some of the musical and theatrical groups that Yesterday, visitors found craft stalls in the streets.

In addition, the market has fixed entertainment points such as the Medieval Children’s Fair in Plaza San Juan de la Cruz and on Paseo de Santa Clara, where an Archery Camp has also been installed; The exhibition of falconry, reptiles and parrots are located on Rafael Tejeo Street and the Torture and Witches Museums are located in the old Jesuit cloister and on Rafael Tejeo Street, respectively.

Craftsmanship occupies the leading role with a representation of all the guilds and with demonstration workshops of the different traditional crafts (stone cutter, wicker, esparto grass, blown glass and leather).

The Caravaca de la Cruz City Council has reinforced the hours of the Tourism Office and the museums so that the visitor can live a complete experience and have information on all the tourist resources within their reach. The XIX Medieval Market will remain open to the public from December 6 to 10.