The weather forecasts pointed out that the ninth stage of the Vuelta Ciclista a España could suffer serious alterations if the DANA unloaded strongly during the route. The weather respected enough for hundreds of fans to meet along the route from the urban area of ​​Caravaca to the ascent to the area of ​​La Barquilla, in the vicinity of Collado de la Cruz, and hundreds more congregate in its path. through the streets of the city center, which the cyclists crossed before beginning the ascent to this second-class port that, as had been said, could be harder than one might think a priori.

“Both in Caravaca and on the climb to the finish line there were more people than expected, taking into account the weather forecasts,” said the mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, José Francisco García. In the urban section through which the stage passed as it passed through the city, from the entrance through the avenue of the Murcia highway, Maruja Garrido, Corredera, Plaza del Templete to the avenue of Los Andenes Gregorio Sánchez Romero and Cantarerías, the The cyclists could feel the heat of the fans who were stationed on both sides of the route and who applauded the runners.

Murcian cyclists like Valverde and Luis León had already anticipated that this stage could surprise due to the characteristics of the climb. The fans who were on the climb enjoyed the group of runners who were escaping and who managed to reach the finish line without being caught up by the peloton. The decision to take the times before the finish line did disappoint some fans due to what could subtract from the showiness and effort in the last section to the top of Collado de la Cruz.

From the promotional point of view, due to what the celebration of an international sporting event entails, the balance of the local authorities is highly positive. “It has been possible to launch the story of the celebration of the Jubilee Year 2024 to the whole world and it has also been possible to enjoy the television broadcast of the natural environment of our city and the entire Northwest region,” said the Caravaqueño alderman.

Banners with the Jubilee Year logo, a large red scarf from the Wine Horses, another large banner encouraging people to “walk to Caravaca” along the different pilgrimage routes that connect different parts of Spain, the neighboring autonomous communities and the that cross the Region of Murcia, could be seen on the broadcast and the commentators alluded to the event that Caravaca hosts next year.

Both the stage winner, Lennard Kämna, and the leader at the end of this first third of the round, Sepp Kuss, received replicas of the Caravaca Cross and displayed them during the victory and leadership celebrations, respectively.

Expectation in Vuelta Park



Many residents and fans gathered at the ‘Parque Vuelta’, located in the Recinto Festero, next to Salones Castillo de la Cruz, where they could enjoy entertainment activities, the publicity caravan and the broadcast of the race live on some giant screens.

As happened a few hours earlier in Cartagena, during the start of the ninth stage, the sporting event was experienced as a day of partying and there was no shortage of parallel activities so that the residents and cycling lovers gathered there could fully enjoy the appointment.