The end of the ninth stage of the Vuelta Ciclista a España, which will take place this Sunday at the Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, is arousing the interest of cycling lovers in the Region of Murcia. It is a high finish, unprecedented, in a port that from now on could be a reference for the history of the Vuelta, as are others that fans keep in their memory and that is part of the identity of the Spanish round. The top of Collado de la Cruz is classified as second category, with a route of just over eight kilometers and an average slope of 5.5%.

Those who know this port because they have incorporated it into their cycling trips through the different corners of the Northwest region affirm that this average difference in level can be misleading, since there are sections at 13% and there is one in which it reaches 20%. . The characteristics of this finish on a mountain pass, just before the first day of rest, will mark, in all probability, the end of the first third of the Vuelta. The favorites will appear in Caravaca, with total security.

Alejandro Valverde, who was reconnoitering the ascent last week, and Luis León Sánchez have already given their opinion about this ninth stage, which will start in Cartagena and end at Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca. The one from the Lumbreras was “surprised” by the hardness of the climb since he thought, before doing it, that it would be less demanding. Valverde, who will inform the Movistar riders of the Collado de la Cruz before the stage, believes that the climb will be “fast on the first ramps” and that the pace imposed by the herdsmen will be strong. The Murcian predicts that “the leaders will start about three kilometers from the finish line” and calculates that the time that the runners will invest in this climb will oscillate “between 20 and 22 minutes.”

El Bala also took note of the downhill sections of the route, especially in the curves where more care should be taken because they are “technical and uneven”. “It is an explosive climb for a climber who accepts changes of pace because it has descents, ascents, descent… it is a leg-breaker, and very beautiful,” Valverde told AS. «It is difficult for the winner to arrive alone; I think it will be a small group of five or six riders », he predicted.

More than 200 people will be part of the security and traffic device that the Caravaca City Council and the Government Delegation have prepared so that everything works perfectly on arrival at the top of Collado de la Cruz. The ‘Parque Vuelta’, where you can enjoy entertainment activities, the publicity caravan and the broadcast of the race on screens, will be located in the Recinto Festero, next to Salones Castillo de la Cruz, near the regional fire station.

from 4:30 p.m.



The passage of the race through Caravaca de la Cruz is estimated to start at approximately 4:30 p.m. Vehicle traffic will be restricted in the streets affected by the route and adjacent security zones from 3:00 p.m., while parking will be prohibited from 10:00 p.m. the previous day.

Various park-and-ride zones have been set up and signposted, specifically on the Mayrena road, next to the auditorium works with access from Mayrena street and on the Granada road, in front of the Cepsa Gas Station. In addition, a free shuttle service will be made available to one of the ascent areas of Alto del Collado de la Cruz, with departure times that will be made public in the coming days.

Fans who want to see the runners up close on the different ascent ramps to Collado de la Cruz will have to follow the instructions of the agents who will participate in the security device. There will be those who arrive, on foot, by different routes that connect Caravaca with the area of ​​La Alberquilla, where there is a heliport that is the base of the Infomur Plan helicopter.

Travel to Valladolid



The area near the Francisco Fernández Torralba sports center, where the Juan Antonio Corbalán pavilion is located, has been reserved for the buses of the teams participating in the Vuelta, where the cyclists will return once the stage is over, since they will start their journey to Valladolid that same afternoon where they will enjoy, the next day, the first day of rest.

The mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, José Francisco García, is a great fan of cycling, a sport that he frequently practices. It is the fifth time that the Vuelta has passed through Caravaca, but the first time that it comes with a high finish. «It is a high end that can give a show and takes place on a holiday, which increases the promotional impact. We have struggled to achieve a high finish to reference Caravaca and the Northwest as a privileged place for cycling and we have achieved it, “says García.