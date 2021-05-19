Caravaca de la Cruz deployed its most representative artillery in Madrid this Wednesday, with the inauguration of the open-air photographic exhibition that reviews the great moments of its most representative celebration, the Wine Horses, declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco. Until next May 28, the Plaza de Colón will house the 24 panels that condense the history, religion and culture of the fifth holy city, through the main acts of the Fiestas de la Santísima and Vera Cruz, which are held from May 1 to 5.

The exhibitors carry images, in addition to the Wine Horses in all their manifestations (race, harnessing and hair), of the rituals around the Cross, the presence of Moors and Christians, the Giants and Big heads, the Night of the Migas, the custody of the Armaos and the accompaniment of the Knights of the Palio.

The opening ceremony was attended by the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, as representative of the host city to support the Festivities of the Vera Cruz on some dates that international tourism is concentrated in the Spanish capital. «We take this opportunity to strengthen ties and relations between Madrid and the Region of Murcia and Caravaca de la Cruz, with one of the traditions that represents us all and now forms the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity “, stressed the mayor, who encouraged his countrymen and visitors to visit the photographic exhibition and,” if the calendar of vaccination is fulfilled, to go to Caravaca in May 2022 ».

Almeida reminded José Francisco García, mayor of Caravaca, that “you already have something better than Madrid, a World Heritage Site”; It should be remembered that your city has submitted the candidacy to UNESCO for the Pasaje de la Luz. García thanked him for “the effort and attention” for welcome «the heart of Caravaca in the heart of Madrid, the Plaza de Colón» and he stressed that this sample represents “our way of being, idiosyncrasy and the manifestation of the caravaqueño during the first five days of May.”

Information in QR



The director of LA VERDAD, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, highlighted the beauty and history that the exhibition brings together, which has QR codes on the 24 panels so that the public can know in depth the most colossal moments of these parties. He recalled that the newspaper LA VERDAD “will continue to help spread the good of the Region of Murcia”, as is this outdoor exhibition.

“Caravaca will vibrate in May 2022”, predicted the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, and pointed out that “There will be many Madrilenians and tourists thanks to this tourist-cultural action”, which is lived with “beauty, passion and devotion in one of the five holy cities of Christianity.”

For his part, Manuel Martínez Ortuño, president of Grupo Hozono Global and Actúa Servicios y Medio Ambiente, assured that “we feel especially proud to participate in this cultural dissemination project because, in the end, the values ​​transmitted by the Wine Horses are the same with whom we have grown as a company: we believe in who we are, in the strength of our roots and that with effort everything is achieved ».

Third stop



This collection stops in Madrid, coinciding with the celebration of the international tourism fair Fitur, after passing through the cities of Murcia and Caravaca, whose simultaneous inaugurations took place on April 30, the day that traditionally begins the Fiestas de la Cruz though this year the pandemic forced them to be suspended for the second time. For this reason, the exhibition has moved to the capital of Spain to show the greatness of this celebration to Madrilenians and tourists who still do not know it and invite them to do so in 2022, when they are expected to return with more force.

The exhibition, which is organized by LA VERDAD, the Caravaca de la Cruz City Council and the Autonomous Community, with the support of Aqualia, Reina and Actúa Servicios y Medio Ambiente, aims to celebrate the declaration as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO of the Wine Horses, as well as to thank the contribution of all the people who over the years have positioned this festival worldwide.

The Municipal Archive of Caravaca de la Cruz has provided a selection of images, including portraits of local photographers Simón Giménez ‘el Chavo’ and Cecilio Juárez. The photographic archive of LA VERDAD has also rescued works by photojournalists Juan Leal, Nacho García, Vicente Vicéns, Guillermo and Javier Carrión, as well as their correspondent Juan F. Robles. The Caravaqueños Juanpe García and Raúl Picón have also collaborated.