The Region of Murcia will once again be present at the International Footwear Fair (Micam), which celebrates its 92nd edition from September 19 to 21 in Milan, the world capital of fashion and design. Thus, seven Murcian companies will represent the Region and Spain, along with seventy other Spanish footwear companies. Specifically, the companies from the Region of Murcia participating in the fair are Casteller, Picon, Kanna, Refresh Carmela, Maypol, Pinaz and Xti.

The regional footwear sector currently has 151 employment generating companies, 120 manufacturing shoes, sneakers, sports shoes and sandals; and 31 dedicated to producing components such as leather, soles, uppers, insoles, heels and wedges, according to the 2020 Central Business Directory (Dirce). Regarding the turnover of the leather and footwear sector, this exceeds 156 million euros in the Region, which represents 3.5 percent of national sales.

The regional sector employs some 1,400 workers, two percent of the industrial total, and the main destinations of the Region’s footwear exports were, according to 2019 data, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

These are data that, “despite the crisis generated by the pandemic, show that the footwear sector has known how to adapt and reinvent itself in these times of uncertainty,” according to the Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Portavocía, Valle Miguélez, who It will be present tomorrow at the Milan fair, “to show the support of the Regional Executive for this key sector for the regional economy,” he added.

In this sense, Miguélez recalled that for the 2015-2020 period, the Murcia Region Development Institute (INFO) has approved 124 files for the sector with a total investment of 8,705,647 euros, as well as a total approved grant of 3,500,864 euros.

The counselor will also take advantage of her attendance at the fair to hold a meeting with representatives of the Milan Commercial Office (Ofecom), as well as to visit the Marangoni Institute, one of the leading footwear and fashion design centers in the field. international.

On the other hand, the regional government, through the INFO, has organized for next Monday an event to promote footwear in the Region of Murcia, in which prescribers, ‘influencers’, as well as Italian specialized press will participate.

The appointment to present the spring-summer 2022 collections of the footwear manufacturing industries of the Region present at Micam will take place in the central Palazzo Francesco Turati. This palace has been the headquarters of the Milan Chamber of Commerce since 1954, a meeting place for Italian and foreign companies in a historical and institutional setting.

The event, which will follow Covid regulations and will have limited access, aims to make the Murcian product known to the fashion press and buyers in Italy.