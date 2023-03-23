JUAN F. ROBLES. CARAVACA OF THE CROSS Thursday, March 23, 2023, 09:56





The last work session of the XIX Religious Tourism Congress was dedicated to the marketing experiences that agencies and specialized organizations carry out in different countries. Several experts in this field participated in the round table that was moderated by Santiago Cano, from Reditur; among them the Spanish Roberta Trubiliano, from Éxodo Peregrinaciones and Marcos Pereda, from Haya Peregrinaciones; Afonso Carreira, from Verde Pino (Portugal); William Cardona, from Promotora Neptuno (Colombia); and Estela Rosales, from Viaje Tessa Tours (Guatemala).

Mariela López, from the Guatemalan Institute of Tourism, intervened in the space for the guest country at this congress, and as a prominent personality, priest Alessandro Campos, presenter of Rede Vida de Televisión Católica (Brazil), intervened.

During the closing ceremony, Pilar Valdés, from ITREM, and Rubén Moyano, from the San José Foundation for Human and Religious Sciences of Brazil, presented the pilgrim’s staff to Juan Jorquera, Director of Cultural Tourism of Curicó, the Chilean town where the event will be held. next October the XX Edition of the International Congress of Religious and Sustainable Tourism..