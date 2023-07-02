Bilbao (dpa)

The EF Education NEBO cycling team announced that former Olympic and Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz has withdrawn from the Tour de France due to injuries he sustained following his first-stage accident.

Ecuadorean cyclist Carapaz collided with Spanish cyclist Enrique Mas, nearly 22 km from the finish line in the Spanish city of Bilbao.

According to a statement issued on Twitter, the player suffered a small fracture in his left knee and needed stitches to close the wound in the knee.

The team said: “Richard was not injured in the accident and will be returning home to start his recovery. Get well soon, champ.

Carapaz won the Giro d’Italia in 2019 and took home the Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

In the same year, he finished third in the overall standings of the Tour de France, and he also finished second in the Spanish Vuelta a Grand Prix in 2020.

The Tour de France international competition will resume later on Sunday, with the second stage of 9,208 km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian.