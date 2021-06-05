The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz will be the leader of the Ineos Grenadiers in the Tour of Switzerland which will be played from June 6 to 13, in which he will share stripes with the Russian Pavel Sivakov, recently retired from the Giro d’Italia.

Carapaz (El Carmelo, Carchi, 28 years old) will be the Ineos reference in a test that, together with the Criterium del Dauphiné, serves as a test bed for the Tour de France that begins in Brest on June 26.

The winner of the 2019 Giro d’Italia will have the support of Rohan Dennis, one of the favorites in the inaugural time trial, Pavel Sivakov (RUS), Eddie dunbar (IRL), Sebastian Henao (CABBAGE), Luke Rowe (GBR) and Michal Golas (POL). On the Ineos list is Sivakov, 23, who had to retire in the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia after suffering a fall.