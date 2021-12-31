Richard Carapaz’s numbers are impressive. Because the Ecuadorian from Ineos has only been a professional for five seasons and already has a podium in the big three. In the 2021 season he climbed to the third step of the Tour, in addition to being proclaimed Olympic champion, while in 2020 he was about to win La Vuelta in a close fight with Roglic. Although the great achievement of the Carchi cyclist is the 2019 Giro that he still achieved in the ranks of Movistar and will be one of his great goals in 2022 (from May 6 to 29).

Carapaz will be the leader in the Italian round together with Tao Geoghegan, surprise winner in 2020, although it seems that the Ecuadorian has more gallons in the British formation. Along with them, Thomas Pidcock, who made his debut in a big one at La Vuelta 2021, is also scheduled to attend, and this season he is competing in cyclo-cross before focusing on the classics.

Another novelty will be the presence of a sprinter, since Elia Viviani has returned to the British structure and it seems that it will be in the career of her land where she enjoys more opportunities, as confirmed by director Matteo Tosatto in an interview on Bici.pro. Filippo Ganna, the huge wheeler, would also have the first big of the season on his calendar.