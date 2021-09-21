They did not stop even with the pandemic. On the contrary, they took advantage of it. The Covid not only brought death and disease but also new crimes. Since the arrival of the coronavirus in the country until today, the Buenos Aires Justice had to open several cases against people who falsified chinstraps, pretended to be a doctor, carried out swabs or sold medicines without permission. Are the caranchos of the pandemic, those who took advantage of the virus to steal and swindle.

The causes were initiated by the City Attorney General. In many cases they have already ended in shortened trials in which the defendants they confessed in exchange for a reduction in sentence. Other processes are still underway. Among all, there were 18 detainees.

The first crime appeared on March 30 of last year, just 10 days after the Government ordered the quarantine. A city police officer learned from a neighbor that there was someone who sold permits to circulate on the street, the offered through Instagram. The Judicial Investigation Corps and the prosecutor Celsa Ramírez followed him up and finally detained him.

Shortly thereafter, on April 24, three people were indicted for use an ambulance to transport slippers. The police found them in the area of ​​Once, when they were unloading the merchandise with a wheelbarrow.

A trucho clinic in Recoleta offered false coronavirus tests at 3,500 pesos. Photo: City Police.

Other cases were more serious, because they involved the illegal practice of medicine and put the lives and health of third parties at risk, in the midst of the pandemic. One of the most memorable happened on May 11, when a 52-year-old man was arrested. he pretended to be a doctor.

A woman called her private medicine company because her 16-year-old daughter had symptoms compatible with Covid. The “doctor” appeared at the home, without a mask and kissing greetings. When the woman asked him why he did not keep his distance, he replied that “If you are going to die, you will die anyway”.



They disrupted an organization that made trout chinstraps.

It was not the worst: then, he checked the teenager, told her that she did not have Covid and told her to take paracetamol, with a prescription that did not bear a signature or stamp. The girl continued with symptoms and had to be taken to Garrahan hospital. There they confirmed that had dengue and they left her hospitalized for five days. The fake doctor was sentenced to four years and three months.

The sale of alleged remedies against Covid also appeared among the forms of fraud and illegal practice of medicine. In August of last year, the Prosecutor’s Office dismantled a trucho office in Bartolomé Miter at 1300 where she sold sodium chlorite as a treatment against coronavirus. They also promoted it via the web, and it also sold dietary supplements and other products.

Trick tests were also the subject of legal cases. At the end of April, the Police arrested three women who presented themselves as members of “Acilra”, an alleged organization that offered swabs truchos. They were in Larrea at 900, Recoleta, and they had apocryphal nursing cards. For each false test they asked for 3,500 pesos.

Meanwhile, on June 17, the Specialized Fiscal Unit in Environmental Matters (UFEMA) closed two stores in Paysandú at 1400, Caballito, where it was sold unauthorized liquid and gel alcohol by the ANMAT.



The raids found 50,000 counterfeit masks.

But the most serious case, due to the size of the criminal organization, was the one that led to the arrest of five people who were found more than 50,000 trout chinstraps with the CONICET Atom Protect logo, which they sold illegally.

The Police also seized seven firearms and more than 1,000 ammunition, along with telephones, computers and the fabrics and machines they used to make the chinstraps.

There were 11 raids, in various places in the city and the suburbs: a service station in Virrey del Pino, a local in Laferrere, another in Isidro Casanova and the rest in Almagro, Balvanera and San Nicolás.

Four of the defendants accepted an abbreviated trial and have already been doomed to two years in prison on hold.

That investigation was led by the prosecutor Carlos Rolero Sasturián, who also carried out another similar case. Last August, eight people were detained after five raids in which another network that manufactured trout chinstraps was disrupted.

He operated in a house and four illegal textile workshops in Parque Avellaneda. They manufactured the so-called Atom Protect from Conicet, but they also falsified those of the brands Ion Positivo, KN-95, 3M and Protective Mask.

“During the entire period of isolation, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the City continued to provide justice service without interruptions. We put into practice a Remote Work Protocol for Judicial Operators and made all possible technological tools available,” said the attorney general. of the City, Juan Bautista Mahiques.

To the cases processed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the City can be added the multiple complaints made during the pandemic for the “stories of the uncle”, the phone or internet scams, which exploded with isolation. So much so that the Central Bank itself and the banking associations had to go out to warn about the growth of these criminal maneuvers.