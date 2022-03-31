São Paulo, 31 – Caramuru Alimentos, one of the 100 largest companies in Brazilian agribusiness, made official on Wednesday, 30, at an event at B3, in São Paulo, the signing of the 25-year lease agreement for the MCP02 area, of 3 .18 thousand m2 of the Port of Santana, in Amapá, acquired by the company in an auction held by the Ministry of Infrastructure, on August 13, 2021.

As announced by the company, the Port of Santana is intended for the movement of SPC – Soy Protein Concentrate (NGMO), for the European market, mainly Norway, for salmon feed. The Caramuru terminal makes it possible to replace a 100% road modal – from Sorriso (MT) to Santos (SP), or 2,100 km – by a road-water modal – from Sorriso to Itaituba (PA), or 1,100 km of highway – and, from Itaituba to Santana (AP), or 850 km by waterway.

The initiative will also reduce environmental impacts, reduce logistics costs and increase competitiveness. Investments of around R$ 53.9 million are foreseen, which will be carried out in the next two years, and will reflect on the improvement of the port structure (modernization), generation of jobs and foreign exchange for the economy as a whole.

On the occasion, the shareholder and member of the strategic committee, Alberto Borges de Souza, said that “Caramuru brings, in its DNA, robust investments in infrastructure and logistics. And, in this line and with the innovative spirit, which have served as energy for the company, is that they were invested in the “North Exit” (Itaituba- Santana), for the outflow of the SPC”.

