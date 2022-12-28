São Paulo, 28th – Caramuru Alimentos, one of the leaders in Brazil in the processing of soy, corn, sunflower and canola, has just officially launched the Sustaining Standard, which carries out diagnoses and monitors more than 100 socio-environmental and economic indicators of farmers who supply soy, corn and sunflower.

According to the company’s announcement, the Sustaining Certification process will initially cover 8% of the supplier base, that is, in 2022 there are 543 suppliers with the verification of 134 compliance items that detail subjects such as: Rural property documentation, training certificates and employee courses, compliance with the Forestry Code, welfare and care for domestic and farmed animals, protection of biodiversity, among others.

The supplier that complies with all the current 34 indicators, including the occurrence of deforestation, work analogous to slavery and embargoed areas, receives the Sustaining Seal. The seal indicates that the audited production passed the minimum and essential compliance criteria and is mandatory to enable the acquisition of production by Caramuru.

According to the Company, there is no cost for the supplier to have the Certification and Seal. The cost of the Sustentar Program is paid by Caramuru and includes diagnostic visits by the team of agronomists, follow-up, training for agronomists and producers, written material, access to information and personalized guidance with the team of agronomists who can answer questions in real time throughout the year.

“More than a program, Sustentar is a commitment by Caramuru Alimentos to sustainable development. It represents the company’s values, being our digital in everything we do. We seek to ensure the application of sustainability concepts throughout our production chain, from the supply of raw materials to the sale of products in the markets”, said in the note the CEO of Caramuru, Júlio César da Costa.

Since 2015, the company has been structuring the Sustaining Standard and adapting constant improvements in the use of artificial intelligence and geospatial technology to monitor the entire supply chain, using protocols with various socio-environmental criteria that allow the measurement and verification of the collected data, analyzed by the internal team of agronomists.

“The minimum criteria for becoming a Caramuru supplier are verified in a traceability and geomonitoring process. We track all the raw material purchased and prove its origination in accordance with the best global practices, ensuring sustainability at all stages of the production chain”, assured the director of Origination and General Warehouses at Caramuru, Célio Garcia de Oliveira.