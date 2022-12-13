“Caramella”, Paola Turci’s new single is out

The singer-songwriter’s new single is an unfiltered and ironic tale of life and music. “It is a reflection on contradictions, on the superficiality of judgements”, says the artist on social media. A “Candy” to be unwrapped to find one inside Paola Turci unedited, between anti-prohibitionism and a trap turning point.

The new single from the Roman singer-songwriter, which anticipates her new independent recording project and marks her return to the music scene three years after her last album “live to die”was written by herself Paola with Joseph Anastasi And Diego Calvetti (who also supervised its production) and marks a decidedly new chapter in the artist’s production who talks about himself without filters, with references that seem to allude to the clamor aroused by his civil union with Frances Pascale.

Candy video

“It is a reflection on contradictions, on the superficiality of judgments. Also on music, on the words with which you play and have fun. We had a lot of fun writing it. And this is just the beginning”, he writes Turks on social media announcing the release.

“I am the one who does not impose anything on anyone – reads the incipit of the song – always democratic, if you are not convinced then shut up. I am the one who does not like appearing at all or selling me at any cost, today I took a picture and almost almost the place”. Later also the anti-prohibitionist reference: “Smoking is a sentence but now pass me the joint”.

