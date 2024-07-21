The animal, which gained notoriety after being rescued during the floods in RS, weighs 380 kg and no longer needs to take supplements

Caramelo, the horse that gained notoriety after being rescued from a rooftop during the floods in Rio Grande do Sul on May 9, gained 40 kg in just over 2 months. The animal, which weighed 50 kg below its ideal weight, now weighs 380 kg and no longer needs to take supplements.

On Friday (19.Jul.2024), Caramelo was vaccinated and underwent routine blood tests at Ulbra Veterinary Hospital (Lutheran University of Brazil), in Canoas (RS), where it has been being cared for since its rescue. The animal’s owner has not yet been identified.

Before being rescued, Caramelo was stranded for 5 days on a roof in the Mathias Velho neighborhood of Canoas. The animal, which had skin and muscle injuries, was sedated and taken to the Ulbra hospital. Military personnel and firefighters participated in the rescue.

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva was directly involved in the rescue of the horse and got emotional during an event at the Planalto Palace upon learning of the success in rescuing the animal. Afterwards, Janja declared, during a broadcast by influencer Muka, from Space, on X (ex-Twitter), that he wanted to adopt the animal.