Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Extensive material damage was the balance of a cumbersome carom occurred this Monday afternoon in a central cruise of this city of Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

The participating units are a gray Volkswagen Beetle, a green Toyota Corolla and a gray PT Cruiser; the accident occurred at the corner of Ignacio Allende and Aquiles Serdán.

According to the information obtained at the scene, the Beetle was circulating on the Serdán towards the west.

Upon reaching the height of the Allende, allegedly did not give way, so it hit the right side of the Toyota, which was heading north.

This in turn made a turn, hit the Cruiser and ended up on the parking area of ​​a well-known grocery store that is located on the corner.

Read more: Woman motorcyclist is injured in a crash in Los Mochis, Sinaloa

Despite the spectacular, fortunately no injured people were reported. Elements of the Accident Unit attended and were responsible for collecting data on what happened to determine responsibilities.