Aguascalientes, Ags.- A man in an apparent drunken state caused serious injuries to the members of a family, father, mother and son, by causing a multiple accident at the intersection of Convención and Obrero Mundial avenues in the city of Aguascalientes.

At the intersection of Convención and Obrero Mundial avenues in the Estrella neighborhood, three members of a family, father, mother and son, were seriously injured when the truck of the person responsible hit their car from behind.

The family was waiting for the green light at the traffic light at the intersection when they were hit by a Chevrolet truck with Zacatecas license plates, and thrown at other vehicles also stopped at that time.

The incident was reported to the 911 Emergency system, so elements of the Municipal Boneros and Civil Protection attended to provide first aid to those affected.

Likewise, elements of the Road Police detained and transferred the driver of the truck to make him available to the corresponding authority to establish responsibilities.

Fire personnel explained that with the impact of the truck, the minor who was traveling in the back of the Golf Blanco car was trapped between the structure battered by the impact.

It was necessary for the firefighters to use hydraulic tools to extract the family and to be able to provide them with the necessary medical attention and later transfer them to a hospital for specialized care.

In total, 4 cars were affected, a van from the Escalade line, a car, Chevy, Monza, another Mitsubishi brand car and the most affected Volkswagen Golf, in addition to the vehicle of the person responsible.