Experts say that, despite having the same meaning, the word used in Javier Milei’s campaign is less pejorative in Argentina

Argentina’s president-elect, Javier Milei, used it as his campaign slogan “Viva la Libertad, Carajo” which, in literal translation into Portuguese, means “Long Live Freedom, Damn”. However, the word “carajo” does not have the same pejorative connotation as its equivalent in Portuguese.

Unlike “caralho”, “carajo” is in Hispanic vocabulary, especially Argentinean, as an interjection in a moment of venting, even though its original meaning refers to the male reproductive organ, just as in Portuguese. Thus, it is possible to think that in Portuguese the sexual connotation is more predominant – or pejorative – than in Spanish.

“As the language is alive and resides in the speakers, the word, after being used so much for purposes of discontent or as an outburst or even mockery, fades away, that is, losing its original meaning and gaining new functions in colloquial speech”said doctor in linguistics and professor of Spanish language at UFF (Fluminense Federal University) Paulo Pinheiro-Correa to Power360.

“This occurs to the point that, within these sequences of words, ‘carajo’ is not understood as a reference to the sexual organ, but as part of the structure of an expression already established in the language”explains Pinheiro-Correa.

The literature professor at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco) Darío Sánchez compared the expression used in Argentina with the word “cabrón” used in Mexico. In free translation it means “disgraceful”, but it lost its pejorative character with its use in the context of vulgar-popular speech.

The experts consulted by the Power360 assess that Milei seeks to get closer to his voters by using the word in his campaign motto, even though he is not in the habit of using other swear words in his speeches.

“He doesn’t have the profile to use bad words, he’s not a politician or a person who has this type of attitude in his biography. It is certainly a political marketing strategy. […] I think the word ‘carajo’ had a very strong reach among the Argentine electorate”said Ernani Carvalho, professor of political science at UFPE.

Sánchez stated that “Like every advertising message, [Milei] is seeking to approach consumer-voters with an appearance of informality, expressing indignation at traditional politics”.

Ernani, on the other hand, believes that the elected president should not continue using the word during his government. “I think it’s unlikely that this catchphrase will last long during the government. She played a crucial role in the campaign, but now it’s another stage.”, he said. Javier Milei will be sworn in on December 10th for a 4-year term.

REFERENCE TO FOOTBALL

According to Paulo Pinheiro-Correa, Milei’s motto is inspired by the expression “¡Viva la Argentina, carajo!”, commonly said during Argentine national team football matches and also used by other Latin countries, such as Peru.

“After being repeated so much, the expression spreads among other Spanish speakers, from other countries, to praise their team, their favorite politician or their own country. Thus, in Argentina it has always been common to say ‘¡Viva el Boca, carajo! ‘or ‘¡Viva River, carajo!’ in the stadium, in reference to Boca Juniors or River Plate”, said the UFF professor.

“The slogan already existed in the collective memory and fits like a glove, adapted and ambiguous, to summarize for the population the political situation that surrounds it, a dispute with the air of a football match, the most popular sport in the country, serving to further intensify raising spirits and generating popular engagement”he stated.

ARGENTINE ELECTIONS

Right-wing candidate Javier Milei, 53, from the La Libertad Avanza coalition, won the 2nd round of Argentina’s presidential elections on November 19. The libertarian defeated the Peronist representative Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria).

With 99.28% of the ballots counted, Milei had 55.69% of the valid votes, against 44.30% for the current Argentine Economy Minister.