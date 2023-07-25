Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

The most exciting competition on Colombian television, Desafío The Box, reaches its 82nd chapter and today the participants of the reality show will have to overcome a series of challenges wrapped in a lot of action, drama and romance. Live all the tests and eliminations minute by minute HERE starting at 8:00 pm from Colombia.

[Caracol TV] See “The Box Challenge” LIVE today, July 25: chapter 82 minute by minute What is the prize for The Box Challenge 2023 winners? The winners of The Box 2023 Challenge will be a man and a woman, and during the competition there will be 1,400 million pesos at stake in prizes. See also Sánchez announces 20,000 new affordable rental homes on Army land The Box Challenge LIVE: WE ALREADY HAVE FINALISTS! Only 2 will be the winners He The Box Challenge has its four finalists already confirmed: -Sensei -yan – Guajira – move away Photo: Capture Caracol TV

‘The box challenge’: what time and where are the episodes broadcast?

The chapters of “Desafío the box” 2023 are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Colombian time) through the Caracol TV signal. In addition, you can also enjoy this program by downloading the Caracol Play application.

There is little left for the last chapter of The Box Challenge. Photo: The Box Challenge

Who are the participants of Desafío The Box?

alpha team beta team push away Yan Sensei Guajira

“Challenge the box”: relive chapter 81

