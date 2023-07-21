The most exciting competition on Colombian television, Desafío The Box, reaches its 81st chapter and today the participants of the reality show will have to overcome a series of challenges wrapped in a lot of action, drama and romance. Live all the tests and eliminations minute by minute HERE starting at 8:00 pm from Colombia.

YOU CAN SEE: [Caracol TV] See “The Box Challenge” LIVE today, July 20: chapter 80

‘The box challenge’: what time and where are the episodes broadcast?

the chapters of “The Box Challenge” 2023 are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Colombian time) through the Caracol TV signal. In addition, you can also enjoy this program by downloading the Caracol Play application.

How to vote in ‘The Box Challenge’?

Voting to choose your favorite challenger is now open from the July 17th. The procedure is the next:

Once the chapter is finished, enter the Caracol TV website or click HERE

If you do not have a username and password, register

Once inside you can give your vote to your favorite contestant

You can also scan the QR code that appears throughout the episode.

Photo: Capture Caracol TV

Remember that voting is exclusive for people who are in Colombia and what will end this Sunday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Who are the participants of Desafío The Box?

alpha team beta team Sensei Yan – Juli kaboom – push away Guajira

“Challenge the box”: relive chapter 80

By clicking HERE you can see the previous chapter of the Colombian reality show again.