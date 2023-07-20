The most exciting competition on Colombian television, Desafío The Box, reaches its 79th chapter and today the participants of the reality show will have to overcome a series of challenges wrapped in a lot of action, drama and romance. Live all the tests and eliminations minute by minute HERE starting at 8:00 pm from Colombia.

“Challenge the box”: what time and where are the episodes broadcast?

the chapters of “The Box Challenge” 2023 are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Colombian time) through the Caracol TV signal. In addition, you can also enjoy this program by downloading the Caracol Play application.

How to vote in ‘The Box Challenge’?

Voting to choose your favorite challenger is now open from the July 17th. The procedure is the next:

Once the chapter is finished, enter the Caracol TV website or click HERE

If you do not have a username and password, register

Once inside you can give your vote to your favorite contestant

You can also scan the QR code that appears throughout the episode

Remember that the vote is Exclusive for people who are in Colombia and? It will end this Sunday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Who are the participants of Desafío The Box?

alpha team beta team Sensei Yan Byron – kaboom Juli push away Sarah – – – Guajira

“Challenge the box”: relive chapter 78

By clicking HERE you can see the previous chapter of the Colombian reality show again.

#Caracol #quotThe #Box #Challengequot #LIVE #today #July #chapter