[CARACOL TV EN VIVO] | ‘Yo me llama’ LIVE 2023 has become a success on Colombian television. The final of the imitation program is approaching and now, more than ever, the participants rehearse hard in the reality school ofTV snailto dazzle and get the jackpot. In its 76th episode, the jury, made up of César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno, chose the contestants who go to elimination night. In this note, find out what will happen in the next episode that will air this Thursday, November 23.

What time to watch ‘Yo me llama’ 2023 today?

Every episode of the new season of the show‘My name is’will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of‘Snail News’.

If you are fromColombiayou can watch the imitation reality show from the8.00 pmIf you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode, check the schedules below:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain:3.00 am

What happened in chapter 75 of ‘My name is me’?

In the last episode, the ‘Ryan Castro’ impersonator did not convince the jury and had to say goodbye to the competition.

Who’s still on ‘Yo my name’?

Nina Murgas as Angela Aguilar

Juan Parra as Carin Leon

Raúl Gutiérrez as Gilberto Santa Rosa

Roberto Melo as Luis Miguel

Paulo Rojas as Miguel Bose

Angeline Reyez as Rosalia

Scarlet Andrea Correa as Shakira

Alex Mantilla asVicente Fernandez.

Who are the juries of ‘My name is me’?

The jurors of ‘Yo me llama’ 2023 are Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Pipe Bueno.

