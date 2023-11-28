‘Yo me llama’ LIVE 2023 has become a success on Colombian television. The final of the imitation program is approaching and now, more than ever, the participants rehearse harder in the reality school ofTV snailto dazzle and get the jackpot. In its 78th chapter, the jury, made up of César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno, chose the contestants who won the duels of the night. In this note, find out what will happen in episode 79 that will air this Monday, November 27.

‘My name is’ 2023: what time does today’s chapter start?

Every episode of the new season of the show‘My name is’will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of‘Snail News’.

If you are fromColombiayou can watch the imitation reality show from the8.00 pmIf you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode, check the schedules below:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain:3.00 am

What happened in chapter 77?

In chapter 77 of ‘My name is’ 2023, broadcast on Friday, November 24, the Colombian reality jury elected gilberto Santa Rosa, Carin León, Luis Miguel and Nicky Jam as the winners of the respective duels of the night.

What channel broadcasts ‘Yo me llama’ LIVE?

Viewers fromColombiamay see‘My name is’by way ofFREEthrough the signalTV snail. In order not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program, these are the channels what you should tune in

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Tigo: channel 5.

Where to watch FREE ONLINE?

If you want to watch the ‘Yo me llama’ 2023 program for free and online, you can access the Caracol official website. You can also tune in to the contest directly by Snail Play.

Who are the jurors of ‘Yo me llama’ 2023?

The jury of ‘Yo me llama’ 2023 is made up of Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Pipe Bueno.

Participants still in the race in ‘Yo me llama’

Nina Murgas as Angela Aguilar

Juan Parra as Carin Leon

Raúl Gutiérrez as Gilberto Santa Rosa

Roberto Melo as Luis Miguel

Paulo Rojas as Miguel Bose

Angeline Reyez as Rosalia

Scarlet Andrea Correa as Shakira

Alex Mantilla asVicente Fernandez.

