‘My name is’ continues to surprise the public with the imitations of the various singers that make up the famous Caracol TV reality show. Now, this September 20, the judges Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Pipe Bueno They will make the difficult decision to eliminate some contestants. Therefore, if you do not want to miss any details of this elimination night, in this note we will tell you how to watch the program LIVE.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

All episodes of ‘My name is’ They are broadcast by the Caracol TV signal in Colombia. Therefore, if you want to follow all the program’s incidents, you can do so from the different options in the available cable operators.

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Tigo:channel 5.

What time to watch ‘My name is’?

The Caracol TV reality show is broadcast Monday to Friday from 8.00 pm (Colombia time); However, if you are in another country, you can follow the broadcast at these times.

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain:3.00 am

On which channel to watch ‘Yo me llama’?

‘My name is’ It is the most popular imitation and singing program in Colombia and, if you want to see the new episode, you just have to tune in to Caracol TV, the only channel that broadcasts the entertainment show.

Who are the juries of ‘My name is me’?

Those in charge of choosing the best participants of ‘My name is’ They are the judges César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno. They will be in charge of choosing the winner of the season.

