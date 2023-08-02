‘My name is’ continues to search for the best impersonators in Colombia to be part of the reality show TV snail. The jury table is made up of Amparo Grisales, Pipe Bueno and Cesar Escolathey will be in charge of choosing the best talents with the potential to become the winner of the 2023 season. Therefore, if you do not want to miss any details of the auditions, in this note we will tell you how you can tune in to the new chapter LIVE.

‘My name is’: what time to see?

The reality ‘My name is‘ is broadcast immediately after the Caracol TV newscast, at 8:00 pm (Colombian time). However, if you want to tune in to the program from other countries, take into account the following times:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

Where to see ‘My name is’ for FREE?

auditions for ‘My name is’ can be tuned for FREE thanks to the signal of TV snail In colombia. In addition, the options offered by each cable operator.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

To enjoy the well-known Colombian reality show ‘My name is’, In addition to the extensive programming of Caracol TV LIVE, you have the following options to follow minute by minute:

DirectTV: channel 132

Claro TV: channel 1006

Tigo: channel 5.

How to watch Caracol TV Play?

If for some reason you do not have a television at your disposal and you want to enjoy the programming of TV snail, you just have to download the Caracol TV Play application on your mobile device, from the Play Store or App Store. So you won’t miss any episode of ‘My name is’.

‘My name is’: who are the presenters?

The casting and future galas of ‘My name is’ They will be in charge of conducting the duo made up of Carlos Calero and Melina Ramírez. Both will receive the participants and interact with the jury.

What prize will the winner of ‘My name is 2023’ take?

The brand new winner of the 2023 season of ‘My name is’ will take the sum of 500 million Colombian pesos. For this reason, the participants will give everything of themselves to consecrate themselves as the champion or champion of reality.