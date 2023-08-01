‘Yo me llamo’ is one of the most tuned imitation programs in Colombia. A new season, unprecedented participants and more surprises are what the long-awaited Colombian reality brings. All the episodes of this show are broadcast through the Caracol TV signal. In the following note, we will tell you what time and how to watch Chapter 4 LIVE for FREE.

YOU CAN SEE: [Caracol TV EN VIVO] ‘My name is’: free FULL chapter 3

‘My name is 2023’: what time to see?

The new season of ‘My name is’ Colombia is broadcast at 8:00 pm after the transmission of ‘Noticias Caracol’. For all viewers and users who are in the aforementioned country or abroad, they can enjoy the best imitations of these artists at the following times:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 3.00 a.m.

YOU CAN SEE: [Caracol TV EN VIVO] SEE, ‘My name is’: chapter 2 COMPLETE FREE ONLINE

Where to see ‘My name is’ for FREE?

The fastest and most efficient way to watch the Colombian reality show ‘Yo me llamo’ FREE it is through the sign of TV snail. The program starts at 8:00 pm in Colombia.

‘Yo me llamo’ was released internationally on Wednesday, July 26. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/La República/Instagram/Caracol TV/Colprensa



YOU CAN SEE: [Caracol TV] SEE, ‘My name is 2023’ LIVE: full chapter 1 free online

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

All those who wish not only to enjoy ‘My name is’, but also all the content it offers TV snail, they must access channel 132 from the DirecTV provider. While for Claro it is 1006 and for Tigo it is 5. With these signals, you will be able to follow the program minute by minute.

How to watch Caracol TV Play?

If you are outside of Colombia and want to see ‘Yo me llamo’ and other programs of TV snail, All you have to do is download the application from the Play Store or App Store, depending on the device you have, that is, Android or iOS.

‘My name is’: presenters

The presenters of ‘Yo me llamo’ are made up of Carlos Calero and Melina Ramirez. For its part, the jury is made up of Amparo Grisales, Pipe Bueno and Cesar Escola.

‘My name’ was broadcast after the final of ‘Desafío the box’. Photo: Composition by Gerson Cardoso/La República/Caracol TV

How are the blind auditions of ‘My name’?

The blind auditions for ‘My name is’ consist of impersonators getting on stage dressed up as the character they think they resemble and saying: “My name is (artist name)”. After the fan sings, the jury decides whether he enters the competition or not by voting among themselves.

#Caracol #VIVO #chapter #complete #free #online