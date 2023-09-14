‘My name is’ It has become a success in Colombia. After the casting and selection of the best, the participants now rehearse at the Caracol TV reality school to dazzle with their imitations. In its 33rd episode, the jury made up of César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno was demanding with the presentation of each contestant. After evaluating them, three of them will go to sentencing night. In this note, find out what time the episode starts this September 13 and how to watch the live broadcast of the program that seeks the best of the season.

What time to watch ‘My name is’?

Every episode of the new season of the show‘My name is’will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of‘Snail News’.

If you are fromColombiayou can watch the imitation reality show from the8.00 pmIf you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode, check the schedules below:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain:3.00 am

‘My name is’: where to watch LIVE?

Viewers fromColombiathey will be able to see the imitation program‘My name is’by way ofFREEthrough the signalTV snail.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

If you want to seeSnail TV LIVEso as not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program‘My name is’These are thechannelsthat you should tune in. It should be noted that they belong to differentoperators.

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Tigo: channel 5.

Juries of ‘My name is 2023’

The judges of ‘My name is 2023’ are César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno, who become more demanding with the contestants in each episode of the reality show.

