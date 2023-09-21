‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ continues to captivate the Colombian public night after night. As we know, Caracol TV decided to re-release the second season of the Telemundo soap opera in commemoration of 20 years since the first part. Now, in today’s episode, after Norma questioned Juan for hiring a detective, he will not rest until he discovers the truth to save his children from a fatal fate.

Follow our detailed guide with all the necessary information so you don’t miss the novel ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’, which hit the Colombian small screen and is being a success.

When is episode 7 of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ released?

Juan suspects that his children are hiding something from him in 'Pasión de gavilanes 2'.

‘Passion of Hawks 2’premieres its chapter 7 TODAY,Thursday, September 21, 2023. This Telemundo production continues the story of the Reyes-Elizondo, who have managed to form a powerful and influential dynasty. However, drama and problems will not be lacking, since they will be involved in a tragic crime.

What time to watch ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ on Caracol TV?

The second season of‘Passion of Hawks’reached the screens TV snail in the channel’s prime time, the9.30 pm(Colombia time), on the date indicated above. The production replaced the successful Colombian series ‘Romina Poderosa’ in the schedule. Below, we leave you the schedules of other Latin American countries in case you are not in Colombian territory:

Peru and Ecuador: 9.30 pm

Mexico: 8.30 pm

United States: 6.30 pm (Pacific time)

Venezuela: 10.30 pm

Chile, Argentina and Uruguay: 11.30 pm

Spain: 4.30 am (the next day).

What channel is Caracol TV in Colombia?

'Pasión de gavilanes 2' can be seen on Caracol TV.

Like all chapters of ‘Passion of Hawks 2’are transmitted by the signal TV snail, you only have to access it through the corresponding channel, which is available for those who are in Colombian territory. Below, these are the numbers of the channels that have their signal on some television operators in the coffee-growing country:

Snail on DIRECTV: channel 132

channel 132 Caracol on Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Snail by Tigo:channel 5.

Where to watch ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ LIVE and ONLINE?

To see the novel ‘Passion of Hawks 2’ LIVE and ONLINE, you just have to enter the websiteTV snail, in which all its programming is transmitted simultaneously 24 hours a day. To access it, you must create a user and you will have access to all the official content, especially the live broadcast of the original Telemundo production starring Danna García and Mario Cimarro.

What actors participate in ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’?

This is the cast of 'Pasión de gavilanes 2' confirmed.

Danna García as Norma Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Mario Cimarro as Juan Reyes Guerrero

Paola Rey as Jimena Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Juan Alfonso Baptista as Óscar Reyes Guerrero

Natasha Klauss as Sara ‘Sarita’ Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes Guerrero

Jorge Cao as Don Martín Acevedo

Kristina Lilley as Gabriela Acevedo de Elizondo

Juan Pablo Shuk as Fernando Escandón

Gloria Gómez as Eva Rodríguez.

