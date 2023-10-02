‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ comes to television again after its premiere in 2022. Caracol TV decided to broadcast the second season in commemoration of 20 years since the first installment, but that is not all, since the soap opera brings more expectations later that Mario Cimarro confirmed that he will continue the story about the Elizondo Kings. In the preview of chapter 13, the Colombian production will enter a moment of tension due to the problems that may arise for the protagonist family after discovering Óscar.

If you don’t want to miss this new episode of‘Passion of Hawks 2’check HERE all the details you should keep in mind about the successful Telemundo soap opera and where to watch it ONLINE and for FREE.

Watch HERE chapter 13 of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’

When is chapter 13 of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ released?

Chapter 13 of‘Passion of Hawks 2’premieres TODAY,Monday, October 2, 2023. This Telemundo production continues the story of the Elizondo Kings, who have managed to form a powerful and influential dynasty. However, there will be no shortage of drama and problems. In this new season, the couple made up of Franco Reyes and Sara Elizondo must face a great challenge.

What time to watch ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ on Caracol TV?

The second season of‘Passion of Hawks’arrived on Caracol TV screens in the channel’s prime time, at9.30 pm(Colombia time), on the date indicated above. The production replaced the successful Colombian series ‘Romina Poderosa’ at that time. Here we leave you the schedules of other Latin American countries in case you are not in Colombian territory:

Peru and Ecuador: 9.30 pm

Mexico: 8.30 pm

United States: 6.30 pm (Pacific time)

Venezuela: 10.30 pm

Chile, Argentina and Uruguay: 11.30 pm

Spain: 4.30 am (the next day).

What channel is Caracol TV in Colombia?

Like the premiere of‘Passion of Hawks 2’It will be through the Caracol TV signal, you only have to access it through the corresponding channel, which is only available for those who are in Colombian territory.

Below, these are the numbers of the channels that have their signal on some television operators in the coffee-growing country:

Snail on DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Caracol on Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Snail by Tigo:channel 5.

Part of the cast of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’. Photo: The World

Where to watch ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ LIVE ONLINE?

If you want to see the premiere of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ LIVE and ONLINE, you just have to go to the channel’s websiteTV snail, in which all its programming is transmitted simultaneously 24 hours a day. To access it, you only need to have a registered user and you will have access to all the official content, especially the live broadcast of the original Telemundo soap opera.

Who are the main actors in ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’?

Danna García as Norma Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Mario Cimarro as Juan Reyes Guerrero

Paola Rey as Jimena Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Juan Alfonso Baptista as Óscar Reyes Guerrero

Natasha Klauss as Sara ‘Sarita’ Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes Guerrero

Jorge Cao as Don Martín Acevedo

Kristina Lilley as Gabriela Acevedo de Elizondo

Juan Pablo Shuk as Fernando Escandón

Gloria Gómez as Eva Rodríguez.

