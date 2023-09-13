‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ comes to television! The Telemundo soap opera hopes to captivate the Colombian public by premiering its second season on Caracol TV. After its time on streaming, the story of the Reyes-Elizondo will try its luck to captivate the audience again with its dramatic plot that hooked many more than 20 years ago. Here we leave you all the details so you don’t miss the premiere of its first chapter.

YOU CAN SEE: When does ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ premiere in Caracol? Confirmed date and time

When does ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ start in Caracol?

‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ will begin its broadcast on Caracol TV this Wednesday, September 13, 2023. This Telemundo production will continue the story of the Reyes-Elizondo, who have managed to form a powerful and influential dynasty. However, there will be no shortage of drama and problems. In this new season, the couple made up of Franco Reyes and Sara Elizondo must face a great challenge.

What time does ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ come out in Caracol?

The second season of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ will hit Caracol TV screens, at9.30 pm(Colombia time), on the date indicated above. Below, we leave you the schedules of other Latin American countries in case you are not in Colombian territory:

Peru and Ecuador: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Mexico: 8.30 pm

8.30 pm USA: 6.30 pm (Pacific Time)

6.30 pm (Pacific Time) Venezuela and Chile: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Argentina and Uruguay: 11.30 pm

11.30 pm Spain:4.30 am (the next day).

What channel is Caracol in Colombia?

To enjoy the premiere of ‘Passion of Hawks 2’, you just have to tune in to the Caracol TV signal, which can only be accessed if you are in Colombian territory. Below, we leave you the list of the channels that have their signal on some television operators in the coffee-growing country:

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Tigo:channel 5.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Powerful Romina’ final chapter [RESUMEN]: HERE the best of the last chapter of the Colombian novel

How to watch Caracol LIVE ONLINE?

If you do not have access to see the premiere of ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ on the channel TV snailyou have the option of watching the novel through the official website (https://www.caracoltv.com/), in which you will have access to the series LIVE and ONLINE. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting chapters starring Mario Cimarro and Danna García again.

‘Pasión de gavilanes’ 2: cast

Danna García as Norma Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Mario Cimarro as Juan Reyes Guerrero

Paola Rey as Jimena Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Juan Alfonso Baptista as Óscar Reyes Guerrero

Natasha Klauss as Sara ‘Sarita’ Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes Guerrero

Jorge Cao as Don Martín Acevedo

Kristina Lilley as Gabriela Acevedo de Elizondo

Juan Pablo Shuk as Fernando Escandón

Gloria Gómez as Eva Rodríguez.