The Colombian imitation reality show ‘Yo me llamo 2023’, from Caracol TV, is at its best as it is in the LIVE casting round. Some of the interpretations that stood out in the last episode were those of Jesús Navarro, Ricardo Montaner and Karol G. This Friday, August 18, at 8:00 p.m., chapter 17 will be broadcast. Find out all the details about the upcoming program below Giving the time in Latin America.

‘My name is’: schedule

In Colombia, his country of origin, the episodes of ‘Yo me llamo’ are broadcast at 8:00 p.m., just after ‘Snail News’. Know the schedule according to your country of origin.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 3.00 a.m.

My name is 2023 this August 17. Photo: Caracol TV

‘My name is’: where to watch LIVE?

The reality show ‘My name is’ It can be viewed through the live signal of Caracol TV, a Colombian channel with great tuning in the coffee country. Likewise, you can follow the imitation reality show by La República Entretenimiento for FREE.

Fonseca impersonator in ‘My name is 2023’. Photo: Caracol TV

How to watch Caracol TV?

TV snail, which broadcasts the imitation reality show ‘Yo me llamo’, is available on channel 132 of DirecTV. If you have a contract with companies such as Claro and Tigo, you must dial channels 1006 and 5 respectively.

Juries of ‘My name is 2023’

Cesar Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno They are in charge of selecting the best talents of the season.

‘My name is’ 2023 is one of the most popular reality shows in Colombia and Latin America. Photo: diffusion

Presenters of ‘My name is’

The drivers in charge are Melina Ramírez, known in the sixth season, and the Colombian presenter Carlos Calero.

