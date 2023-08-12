‘My name is 2023′ celebrates one more chapter of his LIVE casting stage this August 11 at (8:00 pm Colombia time). The imitation reality show, which is broadcast on the Caracol TV signal, is gaining more followers every day. The program returned to the screens after a long pause. If you do not want to miss any chapter, follow HERE the minute by minute of the competition.

‘My name is’: schedule by country

‘Yo me llamo’ is broadcast on the Caracol TV signal at 8:00 p.m., but if you are in another South American country or Spain, keep these times in mind:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

The juries of “Yo me llamo” shine in each presentation. Photo: diffusion/Caracol TV

Where to see ‘My name is’ LIVE?

You can tune in to ‘My name’ on the Caracol TV signal totally FREE through the Caracol TV Play application.

How to watch Caracol TV?

You can opt for these options to see the auditions of ‘Yo me llamo’ and the diverse programming of Caracol TV LIVE:

DirectTV: channel 132

Claro TV: channel 1006

Tigo: channel 5

How to watch Caracol TV Play?

Download the Caracol TV Play application on your smartphone, from the Play Store or App Store, if you don’t have a television on which to watch the Caracol TV program or content when the reality show ‘Yo me llamo 2023’ begins.

Juries of ‘My name is 2023’

These are the juries of ‘My name is 2023’ who qualify the imitators who arrive on their stage:

Cesar Escola

Amparo Grisales

Pipe Good.

Who are the presenters of ‘Yo me llamo’?

Those in charge of presenting the new season of ‘My name is’ are the actress and modelMelina Ramírez and the conductor Carlos Calero. Both are the face of the format that became the most watched of the Caracol TV programming

