Through its holding, Caracciolo is also a shareholder with 2.57% of the publishing house La Nave di Teseo by Elisabetta Sgarbi

Despite having embarked on a career of “venture capitalists” with the vehicle Aegis the safe’s numbers Princess Giacaranda Maria Caracciolo Of Melito Falck, daughter of the late Carlo and companion of the banker Gaetano Miccichè, are not satisfactory and have imposed a radical cure. In fact, a few weeks ago, in Rome, the shareholders’ meeting was held in front of the notary Ivo Fanuzzi Both Blu spa entirely of the Caraccioloto note that the the 2022 budget closed with a slight profit (55 thousand euros) but there are previous losses of 20.4 million to be covered.



READ ALSO: RCS: Cairo, international investors are asking to tighten their belts

Hence the decision was made maneuver: at first the use of the entire 2022 profit and the zeroing of the legal reserves (93 thousand euros) to reduce liabilities to 20.3 million. Then the more drastic intervention by reducing the capital, equal to 33.9 million, for an amount of 20.3 million and thus fully covering the red accumulated in previous years. Also because “theand financial needs have decreased and will continue to decrease in the future – so Caracciolo verbalized – given that the sole shareholder has no intention of covering the losses by restoring the original capital endowment of the company, deeming the investments made already sufficient “.

Furthermore the current organization of the company is “by now oversized and therefore its transformation from a spa to a limited liability company is recommended”. And so it happened and Be Blue became srl it then further reduced the share capital from 13.6 to 8.8 million thus reimbursing the sole shareholder (i.e. Caracciolo) for 4.8 million. Through its holding, Caracciolo is also a shareholder with 2.57% of Elisabetta Sgarbi’s publishing house La Nave di Teseo.

Subscribe to the newsletter

