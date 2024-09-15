In July, before the presidential election, many people in Venezuela were waiting in anticipation, gauging the impact of the street protests, anxiously awaiting a predictably complex outcome, about which predictions were often exchanged in casual conversation. The moment for political change seemed to have fully crystallized.

In September, things have changed. Once the official results were announced, the streets of the country’s cities and towns experienced three consecutive emotional waves: stupor, indignation and, later, fear. “With or without Maduro, I have to go out to work to eat, here you can’t think about that too much,” says Yelitza Fernández, 31, who makes a living selling lottery tickets on the streets. She says that sales “are slow.” She lives in the Valles del Tuy, a circuit of impoverished towns on the outskirts of Caracas. It takes an hour and a half to get from her house to the place where she works on the street. “I already went to Ecuador once, when Maduro won the last time, and it didn’t go well for me. I’m not making much money, I have many ups and downs. But hey, I have a job and I have to work, I can’t think about anything else.”

Yelitza Fernández selling lottery tickets. Alfredo Lasry

People on the street thought that the State institutions were pro-Chavez, but that the Armed Forces would not dare to ignore an obvious electoral result, since such a thing had not happened in Venezuela in more than 70 years. It was an unknown circumstance for these people. generations. The population has once again had to face the consequences of repression, with 29 deaths, 200 injuries and 2,000 arrests. Certain announced decisions, such as the suspension of the social network X, contributed to the confusion and gloomy forecasts. The exile of the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, has fallen like a bomb on the spirits of many people. Important embassies in Caracas are already reporting a sharp increase in requests for information on emigration.

After the elections and the police siege of the following days, the city is in the air of “insilio”: internal exile. Personal routines, work, family, escape, economic pressures. Nicolás Maduro and the Chavista leaders do not stop talking on television, but, in the bakeries, in the grocery stores, in the subway, in the banks and in the squares, the majority of the people are avoiding talking about politics.

Dissatisfaction – and anger – with what happened in the last presidential elections, however, is an emotion that remains suspended, hovering silently over the heads of many people, and can spill over into any casual conversation. María Corina Machado, Venezuela’s most popular leader, retains, despite everything, her credibility and political capital.

People make their daily journeys around the Metro station in Chacaíto. Alfredo Lasry

“I don’t dare to emigrate, we haven’t made that decision, although many people close to me have already done so,” says Jacqueline Bruzual, 42. Her husband is a municipal police officer and they have two children. She lives in Altagracia, a lower-middle-class area in the city centre. She runs a newspaper and soft drink kiosk in Las Mercedes, one of the city’s restaurant areas. “Sales have dropped a lot since the elections, of course. We’ve had some very bad days here. You get by with the situation, sometimes it gets a little better. Of course I want change, everyone does, but if change doesn’t come, you have to keep going. Where are you going to go?”

Business is moving more slowly in Venezuela, once again, in the hot and rainy month of August. The police cordon of the days after the elections has been disappearing. Censorship is the order of the day on radio and television. People’s caution is palpable.

“I didn’t go to vote, I never vote, I don’t get involved in that. My thing is to work. I’m not interested in politicians, I don’t believe in any of them. Of course I don’t like Maduro, but the truth is that none of them are any good, not even the opposition one,” says Argenis Cordero, a worker at a hot dog stand on Francisco de Miranda Avenue. He used to have his own in the city centre, but the authorities, he says, bothered him a lot “asking for papers.” He lives in La Pastora, a working-class neighbourhood in the north of the city. He has two children studying. “That’s what you have to do, get to work. I don’t agree with people who leave the country, I forget about those who leave. What are they complaining about, if they leave later?”

The Venezuelan economy showed some signs of life during the first half of the year, driven by a modest recovery in oil production, but many investment agreements for the second half of the year were contingent on what might happen on July 28. The quality of the announced result is having consequences. The chances of new sanctions and further isolation are increasing.

A man shows off some banknotes: a couple of dollar notes and a lot of bolivars. Alfredo Lasry

“There is a before and after from the point of view of business and commerce in Venezuela after these elections,” says Roberto Baskin, market analyst and consultant, professor at the Andrés Bello Catholic University. “The first half of the year was slow, waiting for the outcome of the presidential elections. There were not many mass consumption launches, many mid- and high-end restaurants have had to close. And the election results, far from reactivating investment, have only scared it away. Many things have been postponed these weeks.”

A man walks along an underbridge in Caracas. Alfredo Lasry

The Chavista government is felt, above all, in the blocks of the restored center of Caracas. On television, every day it continues to blame “fascism” – that is, the opposition – for organizing insurrectional plans. The PSUV, the ruling party, organizes frequent rallies in the vicinity of the Miraflores Palace, the government residence and where Maduro and Cilia Flores, the first lady, are believed to sleep. The Chavista militants adopt the leadership’s arguments with great symmetry and discipline. In the PSUV they have long since decided to end the debate on the election results. Nicolás Maduro calls himself constitutional president several times a day, in case anyone has any doubts.

“I voted for Maduro because I think the change that (González) Urrutia is proposing is violent,” says Antonio Granados, a 62-year-old construction worker. He lives in Antímano, a dense shantytown in the south-west of Caracas. He complains that “there isn’t much work.” At the moment he has an assignment repairing a private residence. He is from Trujillo, an Andean state in the country. “I was better off under democracy, I can’t deny that. But the government has helped me with some bonuses. Fortunately I can eat. Maduro has rectified his situation and guarantees peace in this country. The opposition is a leap into the void.”

“I’m not doing very well,” María Gámez confesses, briefly and evasively when talking. She sells bags of salted plantains in Plaza Brión, in the central area of ​​Chacaíto, and lives in Catia, in the west. She works from Monday to Saturday. “But I’ve already left and I don’t want to go back. I lived in Colombia, I had a hard time. Many people helped me, but there was a lot of xenophobia. They told me: and what are you doing here? Go back to your country to overthrow Maduro.”