He Minister of the Interior of VenezuelaDiosdado Cabello said on Saturday that Spain “was going to supply mercenaries” for an alleged operation -led by USA– against the Caribbean country, for which two citizens of the European nation are detained, which was intended to carry out “terrorist” acts, including assassinating President Nicolás Maduro.

According to the criteria of

“The United States is leading this operation, “Spain is like saying that it was going to supply the foreign mercenaries to carry out this operation,” he said in an interview with the multi-state channel Telesur.

Hair. Photo:EFE Share

According to the official, the Spanish National Intelligence Center (CNI) “was going to place” in the alleged operation, “mercenaries of French origin” whose “mission was to take over” the Maiquetía International Airport, which serves Caracas.

However, sources from the Spanish Executive have assured EFE that the two detainees – identified as Andrés Martínez Adasme and José María Basoa Valdovinos – They are not from the CNI, As the Venezuelan Minister of the Interior has assured, although for the moment They have not been able to provide further details on arrests.

For Cabello, it was “predictable” that the Spanish Government deny these alleged “links” of both subjects, who – he said – have admitted “being from the Spanish intelligence agencies, in this case the CNI.”

“Spain is going to say no, it is logical (…) those people They are confessing their involvement active,” Cabello reiterated.

He said the two men have “connections” with “political groups in Venezuela“with “criminal gangs” and with the American soldier Wilber Josep Castañeda – arrested on September 1 in the Caribbean country – whom the minister pointed out as “the head” of the operation.”

He added that behind the operation “is Mrs. María Corina Machado”, the main supporter of the Former presidential candidate of the majority opposition, Edmundo González Urrutia, exiled since September 8 in Spain, where he requested asylum considering that he was suffering in the Caribbean country political and judicial persecution.

However, Martínez’s father, one of those arrested, also stated, in statements to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, that his son and the other arrested man, both from Bilbao, were on vacation and They are not part of the Spanish intelligence services, the CNI.

He explained that, since the beginning of the month, contact with them had been lost, so alerts were published on social networks to sound the alarm.

EFE