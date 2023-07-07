In Colombia there is talk of the death in Venezuelan territory of the guerrilla and head of the Second Marquetalia, Iván Márquez. This would have occurred as a result of the injuries caused by the attack he suffered in 2022.

(Read also: Former Chavista general acknowledges having delivered weapons to Iván Márquez and Timochenko)

EL TIEMPO consulted sources in the high government of Venezuela but none issued an opinion on the possible death of Márquez. On several occasions, analysts have indicated that the Chavista administration prefers to remain silent so as not to recognize that it harbors irregular groups.

Yamit Amat’s Noticentro CM& was the first media outlet in Colombia to confirm the death of the dissident chief on Thursday afternoon.

The death of Iván Márquez, if confirmed, in Venezuelan territory, the circumstances of the death and the place where he was receiving medical care since last year, should serve to once again demand answers from the FANB, about the presence and activities of the… pic.twitter.com/vAF0RRh0zg — Rocío San Miguel (@rociosanmiguel) July 7, 2023

Along these lines, this newspaper confirmed with the security agencies that the state of health of ‘Márquez’ was considered stable, in fact, EL TIEMPO had published that the head of the ‘Segunda Marquetalia’ “had recovered his speech and mobility of his hands, although a splinter that had remained in his brain affected him”.

The former guerrilla leaders of the Farc who announced their rearmament appeared in a new video. See also Expectation for the opening of the border between Colombia and Venezuela - France 24

In less than 3 years, four of the top leaders of the Farc ‘Nueva Marquetalia’ dissidents have suffered attacks in their camps in Venezuelan territory.

The first to be targeted by armed groups was Seuxis Pausias Hernández Solarte, alias Jesús Santrich.

Then, at the beginning of December 2021, Henry Castellanos, alias Romaña, also died in Venezuela, specifically, in the rural area of ​​Elorza, Apure state.

On December 4, 2021, as reported by EL TIEMPO, Hernán Darío Velásquez, alias El Paisa, was killed in the middle of an ambush in Venezuela.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

With Research Unit