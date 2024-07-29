Venezuelans honk their horns at the site against the reelection of President Nicolás Maduro

Venezuelans occupied Simón Bolívar International Airportin Maiquetía, the largest in the country, this Monday (29.Jul.2024) in protest against the reelection of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

Videos circulating on social media show dozens of people at the scene, some on motorcycles honking their horns and others on foot.

Mature if self-declared on the afternoon of this Monday (29.jul) winner of the Presidential elections in the country. The election was held on Sunday (28 July) and re-elected the Venezuelan for a new 6-year term. The Chavista has been in power since 2013.

“It was a historic day. Defeating fascism, the demons, with the strength of Christ, Bolívar and Chávez, is a historic achievement. And our people did it again.”Maduro said in a live broadcast with the CNE (National Electoral Council), a government-controlled body.

The leader of the opposition to Maduro, María Corina, stated that Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) obtained 70% of the votes and would have won the race. She also stated that she had not yet had access to all the ballots and alleged that there were irregularities in the election.

At least 20 countries around the world have not recognized Maduro’s victory. Eight other countries, including Cuba, Russia, China and Bolivia, have congratulated Maduro and recognized the results.