Bari, carabinieri save a woman who wants to throw herself from the ring road bridge. “We did our duty”

Around 8pm on Christmas evening the Bari carabinieri were called to the ring road near the Giulio Petroni bridgewhere one girl threatened Of throw yourself into the void. They arrived on site Brigadier Pasquale Rutigliani together with three colleagues: “We intervened and tried to reassure her, to calm her down in order to avoid everything she wanted to commit” said the soldier. The young woman, after being saved, was entrusted to the 118 health workers and taken to hospital. “We did our duty, on the human side we made a nice gesture. I hope to be able to meet the girl again” Rutigliani told the microphones of Sky TG24.



Bari, the dynamics of the rescue from the suicide attempt by the police

The operation lasted about half an hour in total: “She didn't want us to get closer and at that point we started talking to her, keeping calm, trying to calm her down, we wanted to get closer and then take her” continues the sergeant. “We understood that there was no more time to waste when, holding on to the iron grate with his hands, he abandoned the body, which was left dangling in the void and then we intervened: I was on the ledge and with the colleagues we managed to block it and hold it from under your arms for at least 10 minutes, waiting for the firefighters to arrive who positioned themselves below with their vehicles and ladders. At a certain point we couldn't take it anymore, her arms were sore but we couldn't let go, especially because she said 'don't leave me'. It went well and she is now safe. It was a complicated operation but not the first in my life as a policeman. She didn't explain to us the reasons for her action – concludes the sergeant – she was very shaken. I hope she is well.” concluded Rutigliani.

Attempts suicide from the ring road bridge in Bari, saved by the police. Meloni's thank you post

“'She could be my daughter, I shouldn't leave her': thus, thanks to the promptness of Pasquale and his colleagues from the Carabinieri, who intervened to rescue a girl who wanted to take her own life and was left dangling in the air on the ring road bridge of Bari, the young woman is safe. Special thanks to these heroes in uniform.” He writes it on Facebook the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

