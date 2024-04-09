Salerno, the counter-analyses on the woman who ran over and killed two carabinieri

The driver of the SUV he has overwhelmed and killed two carabinieri risks a penalty of 18 years of imprisonment for double road homicide. The tragic accident occurred on State Road 91 which connects Eboli to Countryside (Salerno) in the night between Saturday and Sunday. Massacred in their gazelle during their shift of duty (they were setting up a checkpoint against the “Saturday evening massacres”), hit – we read in the National Quotidiano – by an SUV driven by Nancy Liliano31 years old, tested positive for alcohol and cocaine. The condition of alteration of the driver is under investigation by investigators of the Salerno prosecutor's office.

After tests, which indicated his positivity to alcohol and drugs, Liliano – continues Qn – will be subjected to counteranalysis in the presence of his lawyer. If the status is confirmed, she could be charged with double vehicular homicide and very serious injuries given that he remained in the crash a third policeman was injured28 years old, from Terlizzi in Puglia, and a 75 year old man, hit by the collision of the SUV. Both are in reserved prognosis.