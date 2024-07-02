Genoa – Change at the top of the Carabinieri in Liguria. The ceremony for the transfer of command of the Liguria Carabinieri Legion by the division general took place in the Vittorio Veneto barracks in Genoa, in the presence of the general of the army corps Riccardo Galletta, inter-regional commander ‘Pastrengo’ who has jurisdiction over the North-West area. Maurizio Ferla to the brigadier general Claudio Lunardo.

The ceremony was attended by numerous civil and military authorities, including the Prefects of Genoa, La Spezia and Imperia, the heads of the Genoese judiciary, the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci and others. General Galletta thanked Commander Ferla “for his always attentive and enthusiastic work” in the last three years at the helm of the Carabinieri in Liguria, wishing “good work” to General Lunardo.

General Lunardo, 56 years old, He comes from Rome where he was commander of the autonomous department of the general command of the CarabinieriHe attended the Military Academy of Modena and the Carabinieri Officers’ School.

Among the main roles covered, in addition to those at the Operations Office of the General Command of the Force and at the Defence General Staff, he held the provincial commands of Venice and Turin. As a young officer he commanded the Caserta and Pescara companies, the operational nucleus of the Castellammare di Stabia Company, and a platoon of the Sardinia Battalion in Cagliari. He also participated in a mission abroad in Bosnia.