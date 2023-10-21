Carabinieri disappointed by Meloni

“The Carabinieri ask the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a concrete and clear perspective on the funds to be used for an adequate increase in the salary portion for the contractual renewal 2022-2024. We are at the service of the country to provide security in a society that shows suffering”, so writes the “Carabinieri trade union planet” in a note, which puts its disappointment towards the government on paper.

“We – continues the note – have to live with organic shortage and ever-increasing stress due to the difficult management of public order and crime prevention. We wish to continue to provide our service efficiently but we need the support of this Government, to give dignity to the role of the Carabiniere, to the role of the police force, to the role of security in this country. We cannot grow without the guarantee of order and security.

Our citizens have the right to live in safety and we have the duty to provide the best service to our country with that sense of responsibility that our history has always demonstrated. However, we need the salary to be adequate for those who risk their lives every day in service to the country.

The Prime Minister’s statements demonstrate awareness of our daily difficulties in providing security but the proposals based only on the increase in overtime leave us deeply concerned. We want to believe that this is the right time to restore dignity to all the Carabinieri, with signs of real attention towards the entire sector. WE CARABINIERI”.

THE VIDEO MESSAGE TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL GIORGIA MELONI

Subscribe to the newsletter

