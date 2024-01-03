Carabinieri Public competition 2024

The Military Academy of the Carabinieri has launched the competition for the admission of 65 students in the first year of the 206th course for the basic training of Officers for the academic year 2024-2025. The competition includes several reservations of places, intended for students of Military Schools (30%), for personnel of the Armed Forces and Police Forces who died in service (5%), and for competitors with a certificate of bilingualism (1%).

Participation requirements include Italian citizenship, an age between 17 and 22 on the application deadline (with exceptions for some members of the Carabinieri), possession of an appropriate secondary education diploma for admission to university or an equivalent diploma for four-year courses, psychophysical and attitudinal suitability for unconditional service as an officer, full enjoyment of civil and political rights, the absence of convictions for non-negligent crimesspecific conditions for military personnel regarding charges in criminal proceedings, the absence of preventive measures and irreproachable moral conductloyalty to the Republican Constitution, the parental consent for minor candidates e the absence of substance abuse, with particular attention to alcohol and drugs. Specific conditions for military personnel on duty are also assessed.

The selection process includes several phases: one written pre-selection test in Rome by February 2024, tests of physical efficiency in Rome by March 2024, one written test in Italian composition in Rome by March 2024, psychophysical and aptitude tests in Rome by July 2024, one oral exam in Rome by July 2024, one proof of knowledge of the English language in Rome by July 2024 e an optional test of an additional foreign language in Rome by July 2024. Finally, an internship is planned in Modena in the third ten days of August, lasting approximately 30 days.

The notice and application for participation are available on the inPA portal and on the Carabinieri website. Questions must be sent electronically by January 17, 2024.

READ ALSO: Carabinieri, shock directive: “I want them tall, shaved and without glasses

Subscribe to the newsletter

