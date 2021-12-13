The Forest Protection Carabinieri Command, through the employees Departments located throughout the national territory (Groups, investigative units of the environmental and forestry police and Forestry Carabinieri Stations), has launched and completed a campaign in the current year for the prevention and repression of illegal vehicle management down, whose supply chain is complex and articulated as it involves different production categories. The negative effects of illicit management of end-of-life vehicles have worrying repercussions for environmental protection in terms of soil and water pollution.

The results of the checks carried out by the Carabinieri Forestale departments in the current year highlighted illegal behavior in almost a third of the investigations carried out and testified to widespread illegality in the sector. In particular, 1,767 checks were carried out at national level, 526 administrative offenses were ascertained with a total amount of high fines equal to approximately 802,000 euros. In total, 86 offenses were criminally relevant. In the Lazio Region alone, against 199 checks carried out, penalties equal to a total of 263,284 euros were raised and 93 administrative offenses and 19 criminal offenses were ascertained.

The reasons for the spread of the phenomenon can be traced back to the easy profits deriving from the recycling of ferrous materials and spare parts, evading the sector regulations. The widespread phenomenon of vehicles being made “disappear”, in order to avoid the high costs associated with recovery operations and the practices aimed at starting the scrapping process with only partial safety of hazardous waste and subsequent resale of parts such as spare parts, generates a fictitious displacement of waste. The behavior is related to the drafting and use of false transport documents and non-existent invoices. The waste, falsely recovered, is largely sent to the national clandestine market or sent abroad. Naturally, various economic fields linked to the automotive world are at the expense of this, but it is above all the environment that is damaged by these conducts.