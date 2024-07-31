Carabinieri and unpaid arrears, Pianeta Sindacale writes a letter to Prime Minister Meloni

Unpaid arrears“miserable” increases and rights compromises: the general secretary of the association PCarabinieri union ian Vincenzo Romeo writes directly to the Prime Minister Georgia Meloni with the hope of unblocking a situation that is putting the entire force in crisis. “President of the Council, when during a meeting at the Civil Service I was reprimanded for having called you Giorgia, I had the full feeling that that was not the right place, that was not the place where the Carabinieri would find the right consideration they deserve. I allowed myself to address you with the name Giorgia, asking you for a encountercertainly not to fail in the great respect that I have first and foremost for the woman, for the honourable member and for the Prime Minister”, writes Romeo.

“We Carabinieri atWe have a clear concept of authority and the respect that is due to institutional roles that derives from representing citizens and therefore as the highest expressions of democracy. I called her Giorgia, because that message that accompanied her run towards Palazzo Chigi, made of closeness to people, to the point of wanting to be called like one of us with her first name, had positively struck us. Believe me, the reference to her role and her function even in formal terms made me see how distant the people who spoke to us were, who despite their high professionalism and undoubted ability were nevertheless expression of an administrative bureaucratic body which proceeds on paths different from ours. I was not elected Secretary General of a trade union association to witness once again the mortification of the Carabinieri, deprived of arrears and with increases of a few dozen euros“.

“For years, we still read, we have continued to ask for the Restoration of the organic endowmentthe allocation of resources that give dignity to a key function of civil life, the launch of a social security system that takes into account our specificity and the sacrifices connected to it. Today we see how these requests are also supported by the major police union confederations and other military associations, a sign that perhaps what we have been asking for years is not so unfounded or the result of a desire for “union visibility” as we have also been accused at the technical table”.

“Mr. President of the Council, Giorgia, as you asked all Italians to call you, the Carabinieri come from the common people, often from families in financial difficulty, but they are endowed with a very high sense of duty and of the State and the ability to serve citizens often even at the risk of their lives. However, they need interlocutors who understand them, who know how to understand what it means to leave service and not know if they will return, what it means to be attacked almost with impunity and on the other hand to be considered as normal public employees, what it means to be subjected to military discipline and therefore in part citizens with limited rights, including trade union rights”.

“The Carabinieri will never fail to provide their help and support to citizens because they come from them and work for them every day. We know that this is a difficult time for the state finances, but we demand respect, we demand the right recognition of what we have been doing for more than 200 years to ensure a better life for Italians, we demand the same dignity of European police forces. We know that you are familiar with these aspects because, like us, you have fought to reach the level of responsibility that you hold. Meet us Mr President, allow us to to confront ourselves with Her on what can be done to ensure a better life for the Carabinieri too. The Carabinieri deserve this. In thanking you for your attention, we send you our highest consideration”, concludes Romeo.