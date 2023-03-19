Miriam Mignano is out of danger and in the interrogation she would have briefly confirmed what was told by Giuseppe Molinaro himself

The interrogation took place in the Gemelli hospital in Rome Miriam Mignano, the 31-year-old woman who survived the shooting that took place in Suio Terme, in the province of Latina, about 10 days ago. The young woman essentially confirmed what the Carabiniere asserted during the interrogations. In other words, the soldier reacted by drawing his weapon after being egged on and threatened.

The facts date back to last March 7 and occurred onNuova Suio hotelprecisely in Suio Terme, in the province of Latina.

Giuseppe Molinaro, a 56-year-old Carabiniere, had gone to the hotel where his former partner, Miriam Mignano, worked. He had done it to have some clarifications with her and with John Fidaleo60 years old, manager of the same hotel.

The discussion soon led to a very heated quarrel, which then degenerated again until the military pulled his own pistol of ordinance and pressed the trigger towards the two interlocutors.

From what was reported, 7 shots were fired, of which 4 hit the 31-year-old and the 60-year-old.

For Fidaleoreached in the abdomen and chest, was not there nothing to do. Miriam, on the other hand, reached in the abdomen and groin, is managed to survive. Transported with an ambulance to the Gemelli in Rome, today she would seem fortunately out of danger.

The interrogation of Miriam Mignano

And it is precisely in the hospital where she is hospitalized that Miriam Mignano has been heard by the investigators.

His story would be fundamental for the investigations, the 31-year-old being the only witness, other than the Carabiniere, to have been present in the hotel at the time of the events.

The woman would confirmed basically what Molinaro said. Apparently he said that the Carabiniere would arrive at the hotel to speak with Fidaleo.

She herself, the moment she saw them arguing and approaching the entrance, would have gone into a rage and contested a iron bar. Only at that point, Mignano explained, would Molinari have drawn the weapon and pulled the trigger.

The investigators continue to collect items which could help clarify the dynamics and motive of the crime. Meanwhile Molinaro is still locked up in prison and his men lawyers they asked for the review and the release with electronic bracelet.