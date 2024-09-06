Former Carabiniere Sentenced to 14 Years for Killing Love Rival

Sentenced to 14 years and 8 months for killing a gunshots the alleged lover of his ex-partner: this is the sentence with abbreviated procedure issued on Thursday evening by the investigating judge of the Cassino court against Joseph Molinaro57 year old former carabiniere.

The victim, John Fidaleoa 66-year-old hotel manager living in San Giorgio a Liri, married with children, was shot dead on March 7, 2023 by the soldier at the height of an argument over sentimental matters. shooting she survived Miriam Mignanoa 40-year-old security guard and former partner of the soldier. The prosecutor had requested a sentence of 17 years in prison.