Carabiniere readmitted by the Tar, her weight was not excessive

A carabiniere she was readmitted in the weapon. She was excluded after the medical examinationas considered obese. The tar reversed the verdict: “He’s alone robust“. Fat mass and body mass had been miscalculated by the medical commission, which had excluded one 32 years old of Tunisian origin. But the examiners hadn’t measured correctly the height. Two centimeters more saved the aspiring carabiniere student. The new carabiniere student, of Tunisian origins but resident in Palermohas in fact demonstrated that the excess of fat mass detected in the psychophysical tests by the medical commission of the Arma had been calculated incorrectly.

There height check, requested by the lawyers during the first instance judgment before the Lazio Regional Administrative Court, was decisive in bringing the candidate back within the parameters set by the competition notice. Now the State Council rejected the appeal of Ministry of Defence and confirmed the readmission of the candidate, which was therefore assumed by the Carabinieri Corps.

